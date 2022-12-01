The Nationalist Party has demanded explanations and accountability from the government after the Auditor General found major shortcomings in an investigation of services for the elderly in Gozo.

The audit report was presented to the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

The audit found that 31% of home help services were not being provided at the residence of eligible clients but were 'seemingly' being provided at government offices. Last year alone, the government paid €500,000 for this phantom service, the PN observed.

It said the government should explain where the services and the funds went.

An explanation was also needed as to how the government had so far spent over €1 million on a property meant to be a home for the elderly, which was rented in 2013 and has not been completed yet.

Justification was also needed for the 'exorbitant' costs being paid by the government for beds at the Downtown Hotel (used for the elderly).

The PN called for an investigation into who was responsible for these abuses while insisting that the elderly should be given all the services they deserved.