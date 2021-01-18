The Nationalist Party has called on the government to take action over the concerns of thousands of tenants in rented tenements who fear being evicted on the strength of a Rent Regulation Board decision given on December 2.

The board had given a man until the beginning of the New Year to leave his Żebbuġ house. The board, acting after a decision by the Constitutional Court, ruled that he had no title over the property, which had been leased to his ancestors at a measly rent.

Shadow justice minister Jason Azzopardi and MP Ivan Bartolo said the board's judgement was a 'social timebomb' and the opposition was concerned by the government's indifference to it.

They recalled that the Opposition had, as soon as the board's decision was issued, called for government action. The government had a duty to safeguard the common good by easing tenants' worries and also safeguarding the rights of landlords. But nothing had been heard of the government.