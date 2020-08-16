The government’s decision to allow mass events instead of taking drastic measures to contain the new COVID-19 wave was “immoral”, according to Opposition leader Adrian Delia, who demanded that Parliament by convened with urgency on Monday to discuss the latest developments.

Parliament is currently in its summer recess.

Dalia said that during the first wave of the virus, the country had managed to bring down the numbers thanks to the work of the health authorities and discipline by the people, but then the government took a “totally irresponsible” decision to lift all those preventive measures that were in place.

Speaking during a telephone interview on NET FM, as he tours Gozo meeting people, Delia said the country “has completely lost control” of the pandemic, as he criticised Prime Minister Robert Abela for “fleeing” the country to go enjoy summer.

“He told us at the outset that he wanted to enjoy summer and that’s what he is doing,” Delia said sarcastically.

“He couldn’t care less about the country’s health. “What is happening now is of great concern. These are very big numbers for a country like ours,” he added.

Delia said that by failing to take proper action about this sudden increase in COVID-19 cases, the government was putting the country and its elderly, children and the most vulnerable at great risk.

“A few months ago, thanks to discipline and thanks to the collaboration, we managed to reduce the numbers. Thanks to important decisions taken at the time but then these were lifted without any consideration to health and without listening to advice from doctors and medical experts. This is why we need to convene parliament with urgency to discuss the latest developments and come up with solutions,” he said.

Asked about the pandemic and the effect on the economy, Delia said that the government did not have a proper plan for the recovery of businesses. He said the government injected money to help them but this was a short term measure.

“We gave them money and covered them till September but there is no proper plan on what to do after that. The vouchers are certainly not enough,” he said.

“Businesses should be helped to become COVID-proof. They were helped for a couple of months but then nothing else. Government has no plan for the economy and to help businesses,” he said as he pledged Opposition support for long-term measures.

Delia also spoke about the resignation of Attorney General Peter Grech. He said that this, along with the resignations of Joseph Muscat, Keith Schembri, Konrad Mizzi, Chris Cardona and Lawrence Cutajar were the result of work the Opposition had carried out in exposing their wrongdoings.

He pledged to continue to uncover corruption and fight to get the country’s hospitals back.