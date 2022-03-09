The Labour Party has resorted to lies, the Nationalist Party charged on Wednesday, as it flatly denied a Labour claim that it would stop issuing tax refund cheques if it is returned to parliament.

It pointed out that the PN electoral programme says that further encouragement would be given to those who work, pay tax and contribute to the economy.

Those earning under €20,000 would be given a tax credit of 10% in tax paid the previous year.

Those earning between €20,000 and €40,000 would be given a 5% tax credit, while those earning between €40,001 and €60,000 would get a credit of 3%.

The tax rate for those earning between €60,001 and €80,000 will be 25%.

The PN said it is also promising not to raise the rates of social security contributions, VAT or income tax through the legislature while overpaid electricity bills would be reimbursed.

The PN said Labour was in panic because it had not been able yet to put together its electoral programme.

'Negative party'

PN leader Bernard Grech also hit out at the 'Labour lies' when he spoke in Senglea on Wednesday.

He said a Nationalist government would leave more money in the people's pockets.

Labour, he said was showing itself to be the negative party by also lying when it said that the PN would drop aid to people living in leased properties.

Labour were also spinning his comments on hunting and IVF, among others, Grech said.