The Nationalist Party on Thursday denied a claim by Nationalist MP Jason Azzopardi that he 'was not allowed to work' over the past three years.

The claim was made by Azzopardi on Tuesday when he presented a private member's motion which seeks to outlaw private e-mail use for official work, to deter corruption.

Azzopardi said after presenting the bill that it had been presented to the PN leader in November 2017 for his go-ahead to present to parliament. Reminders about the bill in 2018, 2019 and the beginning of this year were all in vain.

In a reaction on Thursday, Devid Agius, PN deputy leader for parliamentary affairs, said Azzopardi had presented the bill without consulting the other PN MPs.

He denied that Azzopardi was not allowed to work over the past three years, pointing out that he had been given responsibility to shadow the environment and then the justice ministries.

He was also the Nationalist MP who signed most motions in parliament.

Agius said the Opposition moved 29 private motions over the past three years, of which 11 were signed by Azzopardi.

The Opposition had had an opportunity once every four months to propose private business in the House and it had taken all opportunities available to it, with several other motions still pending.