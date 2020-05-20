The Nationalist Party discussed constitutional amendments with the rule of law group Repubblika on Wednesday.

The meeting was held a day after the group issued its reaction to government proposals on constitutional change, particularly judicial appointments. The government's proposals are being considered by the Council of Europe's Venice Commission, which had called for the changes in a report in 2018.

The NGO said that during its video conference with the PN, it noted that the party was open to considering alternative methods for judicial appointments despite having backed a resolution in parliament which referred to an agreement reached with the government.

It also observed that the PN had declared it wanted genuine independence of the judiciary.

Opposition leader Adrian Delia led the PN delegation, with general secretary Francis Zammit Dimech, MPs Chris Said, Karol Aquilina and Jason Azzopardi and former deputy prime minister and European Commissioner Tonio Borg.

Vicki Ann Cremona led the Repubblika delegation with Robert Aquilina and Manuel Delia.