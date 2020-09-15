The PN's due diligence committee has written to both Adrian Delia and Bernard Grech to explore ways in which the suitability reports it drew up about the two men can be made public.

PN sources said the commission had e-mailed both candidates on Monday night, giving them the option of either being sent the due diligence reports so they could publish them, or allowing the commission to publish the two reports on their behalf.

Both Delia and Grech have publicly expressed a wish for the reports to be published.

Contacted by Times of Malta, a spokesman for Grech said the leadership hopeful had given the commission the green light to publish his report.

Delia has yet to respond to questions by Times of Malta about whether he has given the commission his blessing for the due diligence report to be made public.

In a statement on Saturday, the commission said the two men had been deemed suitable to contest the leadership post.

Both Delia and Grech have been in the headlines in recent weeks over their tax issues.

The Labour Party has slammed the due diligence process as “superficial”, saying it had failed to identity what it termed as serious, well-known shortcomings by both men.

"This was a superficial exercise to hide the fact that both candidates are not suited to hold constitutional office owing to their conduct in professional activity," the PL said.

The leadership election date has been set for October 3.

Delia and Grech will have to formally submit their nominations as candidates by September 18.

Following what is now set to be a three-week campaign, early voting will take place on September 25 and 26, followed by September 30 for those who require assistance voting, with the general ballot taking place between October 1 and 3.