The Nationalist Party’s economic vision will steer the country away from dependence on “cheap labour” and towards one based on high-value jobs, Opposition Leader Bernard Grech said on Sunday.

In an interview on NET, Grech said that the party wants to be clear on where it wants to take the country, with a focus on allowing people to live better lives.

This will be achieved, he said, by steering away from the country’s economic dependence on cheap labour and towards higher paying jobs to aim for an “economy of excellence”.

“This is an important change that needs to happen, but that Robert Abela doesn’t want to make,” Grech said.

“It's because he depends on it, importing tens of thousands of people from outside the EU every year to keep the economy afloat.”

“He has no new ideas, he is tired of governing and has no interest in listening.”

Grech said that the PN’s economic vision would see the creation of new economic niches to create high-paying jobs.

“We know young people don’t want to work for such low wages. But we have created these jobs in the past and we can create them again,” he said.

Referencing a survey by the Chamber of SMEs which found that 80% of small businesses are going in the wrong direction, Grech said that it is clear that the impact of corruption left unaddressed by the government is being felt by businesses.

However, while dealing with decreasing cashflows and increasing expenses, instead of finding a listening ear, businesses are facing a government intent on attacking them, Grech said.

“When you attack family businesses, the backbone of our economy, it is clear that you have lost the will to do good and lead the country in the right direction.”

Calling on the public to attend the PN’s protest later this afternoon, Grech said it is clear that most institutions have given up on doing their jobs and it is up to the people to speak up and defend the best interest of the country.