An extraordinary PN general council meeting on Thursday evening approved the party’s election programme.

In a speech at the end of the meeting, PN leader Bernard Grech said the first step towards implementing the party’s vision was to vote in a new government.

Among the PN's proposals is a pilot project for a four-day working week, a commitment to add 50,000 square metres of land to ODZ zoning annually, as well as terminating the controversial hospitals deal with Steward Healthcare.

Grech said the choice on election day is a simple one- between the party of quick fixes or a Nationalist Party with a long-term plan.

"You can either vote in those who have shown they have no ideas, so much so that they copy us, or the original project.

"You can either choose a government that continues to rob you or a government that believes in you", Grech said.

Grech vowed the PN would continue listening for ways to improve the programme and its vision throughout the election campaign.

“We have to take the first step together. The first step to implementing this vision is a change of government,” Grech said.

He thanked all those who had served on the Opposition benches against a government that will go down in history for its corruption.

Grech had words of praise for all candidates on the PN’s ticket, calling them patriots tasked with conveying the party’s message.

The PN leader said the party had a proven track record of taking decisions that benefited the country, such as EU membership.

“We are a party that not only dreams, but works and gives birth to change,” Grech said.

He said the electoral programme was born from countless meetings and wide consultation with society.

The PN was putting forward over 500 proposals to improve people’s lives, with individuals being placed as the centre of every measure. And the party would continue to listen to the people and make more proposals if necessary.

Former PN MP Claudio Grech, who spearheaded the drafting of the electoral programme, said he had tried to articulate the PN leader’s vision for the country.

Grech said the programme is of the people, for the people.

Claudio Grech. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli.

He said the proposals had all been costed, and the party knew how they were going to be financed from beginning to end.