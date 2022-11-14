The executive committee of the Nationalist Party has appointed Mary Anne Lauri as president, political research, and Chris Said as president, social dialogue. They succeed Martina Caruanaand Ivan J. Bartolo respectively.

Mario Ellul was confirmed as party treasurer. He was first appointed two years ago.

As president, political research, Lauri will work on initiatives for the PN to have updated, relevant and effective political strategies.

Lauri was pro-rector of the University of Malta between 2006 and 2016, responsible for institutional affairs.

Said, a former minister for justice and social dialogue, will lead party dialogue with constituted bodies.