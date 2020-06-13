The Nationalist Party's executive committee has adopted a new draft statute aimed at modernising and strengthening the party.

The party announced on Saturday night that the document, which will now be sent to the general council for further discussion and final approval, follows a long consultation period as part of the reform process being led by party stalwart Louis Galea.

The amendments (see full document below) are aimed at modernising and reorganising the party, introducing new elements to its structure.

Among others, the document calls for a clear distinction between the party's political operations and the financial operations of its various commercial entities.

It introduces clear anti-discrimination and gender equality principles, calling for a target of 40 per cent of leadership positions at all levels being held by women.

The role of Secretary General has been redefined and two new roles created: President for Political Research and President for Social Dialogue and Outreach.

It clarifies the make-up and functioning of the leadership team and elements of the elections for party leader and deputy leader. The leader will continue to be elected by all members.

The number of local councillor representatives on the party executive has been increased from three to 13 - one from each electoral district - while a Consultative Council for the Elderly has been introduced.

A new commission has also been created for electoral records and data, while the commissions for candidates and ethics have been redefined.

Attached files Nationalist Party draft statute.pdf