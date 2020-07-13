Prime Minister Robert Abela on Monday slammed the Nationalist Party for turning to the president to solve its own problems.

In comments to the media, Abela said if the PN believed in the rule of law, it would not have involved the president.

He said the PN should solve its own internal problems turning to the president.

A breakaway group of PN MPs have nominated Therese Comodini Cachia to replace Adrian Delia as opposition leader

The prime minister deplored "sections of the opposition" whom he accused of piling pressure on the president in a bid to "manipulate" his judgement.

Abela said such a situation should not be tolerated, particularly given how the opposition had been vocal about the rule of law over the years.

He said the MPs should use better judgement and allow the president to formulate his view without this pressure.

Abela denied that his father was advising president Vella about the PN MPs demands for Delia to be removed as opposition leader.