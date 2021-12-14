Former prime minister Lawrence Gonzi has added pressure on the Nationalist Party to commit itself to repeal recreational cannabis laws if it returns to government.

Gonzi, who led the PN between 2004 and 2013, said that he was absolutely against a cannabis reform bill that is set to be passed into law on Tuesday.

The bill will allow adult cannabis users to possess, buy and grow small quantities of the drug for recreational use. Smoking cannabis in public will remain against the law.

MPs are set to vote on the bill’s third and final reading later on Tuesday, with government MPs expected to vote in favour, sending it sailing through parliament despite staunch opposition from the PN, Church-led organisations, medical associations and a number of lobby groups.

Should the bill be passed through parliament, Malta will become the first country in the EU to introduce recreational cannabis laws.

In a Facebook post published on Tuesday afternoon, Gonzi said that he was aghast at the government’s decision to ignore the advice of “experts who all spoke against this law”.

“I hope that all this is not happening to benefit, once again, those whose mind is on money rather than the wellbeing of our children.

"If that is the case, then even if this law is passed, somebody must prepare to remove it as soon as possible using all legitimate means,” Gonzi wrote.

Although Gonzi kept his plea vague, his words add pressure on party leader Bernard Grech to commit to repeal the law, should the party be elected into government. Grech had initially spoken favourably of the reform plans and argued that it made sense to provide users with a legal pathway to obtain the drug.

RELATED STORIES Cannabis prohibition has failed. Malta is on the right path – Steve Rolles

Cannabis reform will propagate harm, not reduce it - Church organisations & NGOs

The PN however then reversed its position, saying that the reform would lead to the drug being normalised in society.

Apart from repealing the law, an eventual PN government could also seek to have the law struck off by challenging it in the courts or putting the issue to a national referendum.