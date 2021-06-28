The Nationalist Party has called on the government to pause the passage in parliament of a bill on the legal profession which will effectively dismantle key parts of another law approved just a couple of months ago.

Shadow justice minister Joe Ellis said the government has given no plausible reason for its change of heart and for moving the new Bill without consulting anyone.

The new Bill removes the need for a warrant for law practitioners except for those lawyers who actually appear in court. It also removes the need to register law firms, just weeks after this requirement became part of the law.

Ellis said it is in the interests of society and the legal profession for the government not to bring about further change in haste. The law should be changed only when strictly necessary and after consultation.