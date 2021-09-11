The environment out there is in dire straits. Research and studies from the European Commission over these last years show that 92 per cent of the Maltese population is worried about climate change and its serious repercussions.

The PN is reaching out to everyone who has the environment at heart and wants us to be proactive when it comes to finding solutions for our environmental challenges.

Last week, the working group PN Greens was launch­ed in order to come up with tangible proposals. The party is calling upon everyone, from all walks of life, of whatever political persuasion, to be part of this synergy in which the environment, its protection and its preservation will be the main focus.

A strong sense of duty in protecting this beautiful world of ours, with all its precious land and sea, along with its unique ecosystems and biodiversity, will be the common factor uniting us all.

The PN already has a specific section dedicated to the environment, which, along with Robert Cutajar, the party’s environment and climate change spokesperson, has been working hard for these last months.

The first set of seven environmental proposals were recently issued. These are:

1. A detailed tree map, along with a relative green score within all our local councils. The collected data will always be at the public’s disposal in order for them to know which and how many trees live in any particular area. In such a way we will know where more trees should be planted and we will always emphasise planting indigenous trees.

2. Allocating a national central fund through which local councils could apply for financial assistance in order for them to be in a position to buy specific zones that might have a particular green potential in their locality. The main aim of this initiative would be to increase green lungs in all localities in which people can find some respite after the regeneration of these otherwise abandoned areas.

3. More pedestrian areas in all localities. A PN government will consult with the public so as to increase these areas, which will lead to an important decrease in the use of cars along with their emissions, thus improving the quality of air in the surroundings. Pedestrian areas always attract more people and businesses in the vicinities thrive.

4. Allocating the required protection to all farmers and people in agriculture who raise animals and grow agricultural products. These people play a very important role within our society through their local products and must be assisted to be able to continue with their very important work.

5. Strengthening the right to access countryside and coastal areas. A government led by the PN would introduce a charter in which the rights and duties of all citizens will be clearly outlined in order for all of us to enjoy these picturesque places which our beautiful country offers, while still respecting owners who might have their private properties next to these stretches of land.

An informative digital app will assist us all to know which land is private and which is public. People will be encouraged to behave responsibly and to take care of our precious countryside and coastal areas. If need be, harsher penalties will be introduced to discourage environmental vandalism.

6. Creating a national fund to protect historic buildings and gardens within all our localities. These are part of our unique and rich Maltese heri­tage and should never be ruin­ed through unsustainable development. Instead, they should be well maintained and enjoyed by the residents of our villages or towns.

7. Incentives and environmental benefits for residential properties. The PN believes that everyone should enjoy some form of greenery within their homes. These green initiatives should also be enjoyed by NGOs and social clubs. Façades of buildings, balconies, vertical walls and roof gardens could all benefit from such incentives.

The present government is already offering some of these incentives but, unfortunately, there were times, because of bureaucracy, when many people just could not be bothered to participate in these schemes. On the other hand, a PN government will strongly promote such green initiatives as they will be an integral part of dealing with climate change.

Living a healthier, greener life is a must for all of us and we all deserve the best possible quality of life. The PN strongly believes in this and will make the protection of the environment its top priority.