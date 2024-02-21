The Nationalist Party on Wednesday criticised remarks by the prime minister which, it said, implied that he does not want to invest more in the armed forces.

On Sunday Robert Abela, when speaking at Cospicua, accused the Opposition of being intent on warmongering. Reacting to calls by European Parliament President Roberta Metsola for the EU to up its defence spending, the prime minister said the government aims to invest in people, not weapons.

"We do not believe in investing more in armaments, we believe in investing in people and peace. That is the key to economic and social progress," he said.

In its reaction, the Nationalist Party said investment in defence and the armed forces was an investment in peace-keeping in Malta and the region.

It said the prime minister's remarks were irresponsible and dangerous in the current international scenario, including Russia's illegal invasion of a sovereign country.

Abela's remarks on Metsola reflected unbridled partisan politics, it said. In view of the security concerns faced by European countries, Metsola had insisted on the need for the European Union to be able to defend itself and its democratic values. But Abela, instead of seeking the national interest, was playing politics, the PN said.

Furthermore, the prime minister was being hypocritical, saying one thing in Malta and another in European fora, undermining the country's integrity.

The statement was signed by Darren Carabott, shadow minister for home affairs and national security, and Beppe Fenech Adami, shadow minister for foreign affairs.