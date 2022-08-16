The Nationalist Party is to hold a public consultation on the regulation of e-scooters after public complaints that they have become a menace on the roads and pavements.

In a statement, the party said it was good to seek alternative ways of transport, particularly methods which did not cause pollution, such as e-scooters.

But while such modes of transport should be affordable and accessible, there needs to be regulation to ensure the safety of their users and other members of society.

The party said it had noted, among others, complaints about parked e-scooters blocking pavements

It said the government needs to conduct an educational campaign on the proper use of e-scooters while enforcing existing laws and regulations. There needs to be effective sanctions against those who break the law and cause a danger or an inconvenience.

But, the party said, once the government had abdicated its responsibilities, it will hold a public consultation to draw up proposals on what needs to be done.

The statement was signed by Adrian Delia, PN spokesperson on transport, Rebekah Cilia, spokesperson for land and consumer affairs, Eve Borg Bonello - climate change, Janice Chetcuti - environment and Graziella Galea - inclusion.

Last week, Transport Malta said its enforcement officers will, like the police and wardens, be empowered to enforce e-scooter regulations once legislation is amended.

Earlier in the month 12 local councils from the Eastern Region came together to voice their concerns over issues related to the use of e-scooters. The mayor of St Julian's, Albert Buttigieg, said elderly residents were scared to leave their homes out of fear pavements would be blocked by abandoned e-scooters.

The residents were also concerned about scooters zooming past without following road rules.