The Nationalist Party will be holding a political mass event on Workers' Day on May 1, leader Bernard Grech announced on Friday, as he pledged his party would act as a shield for the man on the street.

PN has chosen the theme 'Power to the worker' for May 1 will also mark the anniversary of Malta joining the EU.

The event is a break from tradition, with the Labour Party normally organising a mass meeting on May 1, while the PN holds political events in September to mark Independence Day.

The last Workers' Day mass meeting organised by the PN was in 2017, on the cusp of that year’s electoral campaign.

Speaking on Net FM, Grech said that while the PN was the home for the working class and those at the lower end of the scale, the Labour Party continues to support those that "pig out", the criminals and their associates.

Grech said it was the working class that needed a well-functioning government the most, adding that they are the ones who rely on a functioning public health system and the welfare state.

“The rich can always find a way."

'Giving power to the worker' is the theme of the may day events

‘Robert Abela has deaths on his conscience'

In an hour-long interview that touched on several topics, the PN leader said Prime Minister Robert Abela “has a lot on his conscience”.

A lack of investment in police and the courts means that domestic violence victims are often left without protection, Grech said.

Anyone wanting to report their partner to the police has to come up with an excuse as to why they are leaving the house.

“You cannot wait for six hours at a station,” he said.

Years of delays in court have put victims further at risk.

“Anyone who looks for help and didn’t find it is on Rober Abela’s conscience," citing the case of Bernice Cassar who was murdered in November.

“There are other Bernices that go to the police every day and are ignored,” he said.

Sofia public inquiry

Abela’s letter to the Chief Justice asking him to ensure that the magisterial inquiry into the death of construction worker Jean Paul Sofia is concluded as soon as possible was described was described as a “gimmick” by Grech.

He reiterated calls for a public inquiry into the 20-year-old's death saying that only a public inquiry can reveal the truth and establish whether there were any state failings.

Grech questioned why Abela was resisting calls from Sofia’s mother for a public inquiry.

The PN leader also spoke of the suffering of people living in poverty as a result of inflation.

“I met an elderly woman who has to choose between buying food and medicine... Is this human dignity,” he asked.

Grech said while he can understand that international forces were causing a rise in prices, it was the government’s job to find solutions and not pass on the buck.