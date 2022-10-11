The Nationalist Party said Tuesday it will hold its own public consultation on the media reform process after the government refused to do so.

In a statement, the party said the government had gone ahead with the publication of bills on the protection of journalists and the strengthening of the right for information, ignoring calls for public consultation by the Institute of Journalists, among others. The bills are due to be debated in parliament next week.

"The bills were drawn up in secret and show that the government intends to continue to hinder freedom of expression and the right to information," Karol Aquilina, the shadow minister for justice, and Claudette Buttigieg, shadow minister for civil society said.

Therefore the PN will hold its own public consultation with a view to prepare amendments to the bills. It said it wants to meet all those involved in the media and civil society in general.

Those interested in participating may summit suggestions to konsultazzjoni@pn.org.mt or by regular mail to Konsultazzjoni dwar il-Midja – Dar Ċentrali P.N., Triq Herbert Ganado, Tal-Pietà PTA 1450.