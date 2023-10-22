Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech said he is hopeful that the final decision to annul contracts related to the privatisation of three state hospitals will prove that the deal is fraudulent.

Months after the court heard the final oral submissions in the appeals filed by Stewards Health Care Malta, a final decision on the case is expected on Monday.

“We are waiting for the sentence to confirm what the first court decided,” Grech said in a Net TV interview on Sunday.

“Of course, the court has to take a decision, and we hope that the court will confirm what the first court hearing said. Why? Because the court has already confirmed this is a fraudulent case.”

In a landmark judgment in February, the court annulled the government’s deal for Vitals and then Steward Healthcare to manage three state-owned hospitals.

The judge ruled that Gozo General Hospital, St Luke’s Hospital, and Karin Grech should be returned to the government.

The 136-page judgment condemned Vitals and Stewards for “fraudulent” behaviour and slammed government officials for incompetence.

Steward Malta subsequently filed an appeal, arguing that it was itself defrauded by the Maltese government, which made promises that it did not fulfill.

It also requested a preliminary ruling from the European Court of Justice, but that request was turned down by the Court of Appeal.

Grech said many continue to ask when the €400 million given to Vitals will be given back to the people. He said that it all depends on when Prime Minister Robert Abela opens a court case.

Grech pointed out how the government acts differently depending on the who is involved.

“Those people who were involved in the disability fraud, and received money they shouldn’t have, were, rightly so, taken to court," he pointed out.

"But what about the people who took millions from us through the hospital deal? Abela is scared to ask for the money back.”

He said the government has not taken Stewards to court because “they are in cahoots” on the deal.

“Do you see the difference? This is a government of criminals.”

An economy not dependent on ‘cheap labour’

During the interview, Grech said Malta needs a new economic policy, one that focuses on protecting the integrity of Maltese and Gozitan families and businesses.

Unveiled earlier in the week, Grech spoke about the party’s economic vision which includes restricting work permits and mandatory courses in the Maltese language for foreign workers.

“People tell us how they can no longer cope with the increasing population on the island and the impact it has on services,” he said.

“People are continuously competing for services - to get a space on a full-up bus and for health care and they complain about the lack of open spaces.”

He said the government has focused on an economic policy based on cheap foreign labour.

"We have no problem with people coming here to work, especially when they are needed, but we should also focus on creating sectors that do not require cheap labour," Grech said, adding that the party will create economic niches based on technology.

Grech said foreign workers should have a basic understanding of Maltese language and culture.

The PN will also continue to work to promote sustainable and clean energy.

He once again called for the government to stop taxing the Cost of Living Allowance.