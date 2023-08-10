The Nationalist Party's chosen team for the Independence Day celebrations is 'A Better Life in Our Country' Ħajja aħjar f’pajjiżna, Opposition leader Bernard Grech announced on social media.

The festivities this year are being held between September 18 and 20, climaxing with the traditional mass meeting addressed by the PN leader on September 20 in the evening.

In his message, Grech said the Maltese and Gozitans deserved a better life in their own country which was the result of well-planned clear politics offering a good direction.

One should not live one's life disheartened because of the government's bad decisions so the party will continue to work to guarantee this better life.

National celebrations will be held on Independence Day proper, September 21.

 

 

 

 

