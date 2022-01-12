Roselyn Borg Knight has resigned from her post of international secretary of the Nationalist Party, having in November also declared she had dropped plans to be a general election candidate.

She said she wants to focus on her profession.

The Nationalist Party in a statement thanked her for her years of service in various posts and wished her well in the career choice she has made.

Party leader Bernard Grech said he was confident she would continue to support and contribute to the party in the months and years to come.

Borg Knight, a lawyer by profession, in a statement said it had been her pleasure to work with Bernard Grech and many other colleagues, whom she thanked for their support.

"I have obtained valuable experiences on an international level, and I am proud to have contributed to the strengthening of PN’s profile abroad. I will keep supporting the PN and its efforts to make Malta a better country," she said.

The process for the appointment of a successor would be taken in hand in the coming days, the party said.