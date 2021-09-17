The Nationalist Party has invited the public to a climate change conference it will be holding on September 29.

In a press conference, PN secretary-general Michael Piccinino invited the public to register for the conference via the party’s website.

Piccinino said the conference would be held so that the PN could formulate its climate change policies with people’s input.

Candidate Janice Chetcuti, who heads the party’s new PN Greens working group, said Malta was starting to feel the impact of climate change, with temperature fluctuations getting more extreme.

She said the PN is committed to hearing people’s feedback on how best to protect the environment.

Southern European states, including Malta, are discussing climate change in a summit that is taking place in Greece.