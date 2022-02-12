The Nationalist Party has nothing but austerity and old ideas to offer, Labour candidates said during a press conference on Saturday.

PL candidate Naomi Cachia labelled the Nationalist opposition as a “party of the past, that is against everything and everyone”.

She said under a Labour government, Malta is on course to experience the highest economic growth rates in Europe.

Cachia contrasted this with the much slower economic growth rates experienced under the last PN government.

She said the European Commission’s recently released economic growth forecasts noted how relative to the EU average, inflation in Malta had grown at a much slower pace.

Labour whip Glenn Bedingfield said his party’s politics of prosperity contrast sharply with the PN’s politics of austerity.

“The PN wants to take us back to a time when the burden of international events was placed on families. Back to a time when the government used to take from the people, rather than give back to them,” Bedingfield said.

He said this mentality of austerity was evidenced by the PN’s criticism of the government €70 million “investment” in people, a reference to the tax refund and cheque handout schemes announced earlier this month.

Bedingfield said the PN is still run by the same people, with the same way of thinking.

In contrast, Labour believed in prosperity and wealth distribution.

“The PN only believes in austerity. We will continue with the belief that the country needs to help its people. That means helping families.”

Continuing the same theme, PL MP Jonathan Attard said it is clear the PN wants to take the country back to where it was prior to Labour entering government in 2013.

He reminded how PN candidates in the lead up to the 2013 election had warned how a Labour government would ruin public finances and force Malta to request a bailout.

Attard said not only had the government successfully managed its finances and the economy, it was also shielding people from rising energy prices.