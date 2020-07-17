PN leader Adrian Delia has weighed in on comments by lawyer and activist Andrew Borg Cardona, dividing Nationalists into tiers.

“Do the math: pro-Delia staying, the MLP and its trolls and assorted third-tier Nationalists. Pro-Delia leaving, first-tier Nationalists and people with a brain,” Borg Cardona wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

Borg Cardona later removed the post and in a new one said it had apparently been misunderstood.

He said this "admittedly silly" reference to third-tier Nationalists was meant to refer to pretend or third-column Nationalists, or infiltrators.

"I’d have used second-class if I was referring to real ones! Could have been clearer, I suppose, sorry about that."

In his reply on Thursday night, Delia said: “We are not classists, we welcome everyone.”

The PN, he said, was home to those who had the opportunity to learn and those who did not, the well-off and the poor, those who had a lot and those who could be helped to have, the very clever and those who had a big heart.

The PN leader said everyone was the same for the party, which was a flag of many colours.