The Nationalist Party has kicked off its process to elect its deputy leader, with anyone interested in the post to submit application by June 18.

In a statement, the PN said the Executive Committee held a meeting and approved, unanimously, the rules for the election of deputy leader.

Those interested have a week to submit their expression of interest. After that, the due diligence process kicks off, where those interested in the post will be vetted.

Once they pass the due diligence, they can then be formally nominated for the post, the party said.

Robert Arrigo, who has served as deputy leader for five years, has already said he will not seek election to any post within the party. MP David Agius, who has served alongside Arrigo as the party's other deputy leader has yet to say whether he will contest the election.