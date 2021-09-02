The Nationalist Party launched a new and improved website on Thursday which is set to serve as a ‘one-stop-shop’ portal for their Kun il-Bidla (Be the Change) campaign.

PN general council president Marc Anthony Sammut said the website (kunilbidla.org) was a “massive upgrade” that would be constantly updated with interactive new features.

Users will be able to sign up and create profiles where they can follow the PN’s electoral candidates, as well as participate in virtual events through the site. It will also feature a blog that will include entries from candidates and experts as well as the experiences of party members.

Users have the facility to send suggestions to the party and have the facility to sign up as a paid member or a volunteer and send donations to the party.

PN general secretary Michael Piccinino also announced the launch of the PN’s Independence Day celebrations, which will include six political activities with party leader Bernard Grech, where members of the public will have an opportunity to ask him questions.

The first will be held on Saturday in Marsascala, September 11 in Għajnsielem, Gozo, September 13 in Mqabba, September 14 in Paola, September 15 in Attard and September 16 in Msida. A closing event will be held on September 20 at the Granaries in Floriana.