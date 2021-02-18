A future PN government would pursue a comprehensive energy plan including a second Malta-Italy interconnector and offshore wind farms.

Announcing the six-pillar plans on Thursday, leader Bernard Grech said the target was to make Malta carbon neutral by 2050 - a goal set by the UN and backed up by EU commitments.

The PN leader pledged to also review the contracts signed between the government and the Electrogas consortium.

Grech said the PN believed in private investment that was carried out above board.

The PN’s six pillar energy plan includes cleaner public transport, solar rights, and large-scale generation of renewable energy.

Energy spokesman Ryan Callus said the plans will include floating offshore wind turbines placed out at sea.

Callus and Grech said details of the energy plan would be thrashed out in the coming week and months, in a wide-ranging public consultation process.

The PN MP also touched upon claimed overbilling by ARMS limited, criticising the government for failing to address the issue.

Callus said the PN’s plan will see a revised billing system that will allow discounted electricity rates to be calculated over a 12-month period.

In a reaction, the Labour Party said the PN proposals are a collection of ideas, some recycled and others which are already being implemented. It also observed that Grech had provided no costings.

What does the six-pillar plan entail?

1. Cheapest energy first principle

A PN government will always go for the cheapest possible energy source. PN will explore all legal avenues when it comes to the Electrogas contract, as Enemalta currently sources 80 per cent of all energy needs from the consortium.

The use of the interconnector will be maximised to access the best market prices. The ARMS billing system will be reviewed.

2. Energy efficiency

Increased grants would be given on heat pumps, domestic batteries and other energy efficient appliances to encourage a culture of energy efficiency.

Feed-in tariffs for domestic and commercial PV panels should be maintained at existing rates in the short terms and a rolling mechanism for such tariffs introduced to ensure market stability.

Households whose PV panels contracts have expired should benefit from a 10.5c rate per unit.

3. Long-term alternative generation capacity

Another attempt to secure EU funds lost for the hydrogen pipeline should be made.

Solutions for solar rights will be explored.

4. Electrification of transport

Further investment in a network of charging points and infrastructure.

Investment in an electric mass transit system. A reduction in charging tariffs from 13c to 10c as short-term solution.

5. Second interconnector with Europe

A second interconnector with Italy will be explored. Interconnector will link up at different point to current interconnector to reduce risks to energy supply.

6. Offshore wind turbines

Investment in deep-sea wind turbines 10km to 20km of Malta’s coast to mitigate visiaul impact.