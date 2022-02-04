The Nationalist Party has proposed the setting up of a clinical research unit that will permit the trial of innovative pharmaceutical cancer products.

This is one of a number of proposals the party is making aimed at “overcoming cancer together”.

The proposals were presented during a news conference in front of the Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre on Friday by spokesman Peter Agius and health spokesman Stephen Spiteri.

They said that through the commitment of many dedicated professionals, hundreds of Maltese and Gozitans were winning the fight against cancer, which was, however, still a deadly killer in Malta.

So improved care was needed using research and European tools which permit access to specialised hospitals in Europe. The impact of the disease on people’s lives should also be improved through a better palliative care service, they said.

The PN’s proposals

Setting up a clinical research unit to trial innovative pharmaceutical products. This would not just give new hope to families through the most advanced solutions but would also increase Malta’s potential in the life sciences sector. Bilateral agreements with countries specialising in particular care, for patients to benefit from high-quality care even when this is not offered in Malta. A 24-hour walk-in clinic to provide patients and their families with immediate assistance. This would be accompanied by an electronic health system for patients being treated from home to enable them to be followed by professionals remotely and more effectively. A modern ambulatory chemotherapy system for patients to be assisted from their own homes. This would reduce the risk of infections and permit better management of the fixed resources in hospitals. Chemotherapy would also start to be provided at the Gozo General Hospital. Free first- and second-line medicines approved by the European Medicines Agency. Regular updating of the medicines formulary for new medicines to be provided to patients without them having to seek them elsewhere. The setting up of a drug fund that covers specific indications for patients to be automatically eligible for help without the need to go through bureaucratic processes.