Opposition leader Bernard Grech is hosting his first large-scale political event as Nationalist Party leader on Monday evening, as the PN holds an Independence Day rally at the Granaries in Floriana.

With whispers of an impending election looming, Grech has been ramping up the campaigning, hosting political events in different localities over the past week and announcing the PN’s electoral platform and proposals in a steady stream of press conferences in the past months.

The PN event begins at 7pm. Watch Grech's speech live using the video below.

Prime Minister Robert Abela will also be speaking at the same time in a similar event organised by the Labour Party at the MFCC in Ta' Qali. Both events must abide by COVID-19 public event rules and will only be open to seated attendees.

The PN typically hosts a week-long celebration to mark the public holiday that marks the end of British colonial rule on the island, finishing events off with a political address by the party leader.

But large-scale celebrations have been conspicuously absent from the party’s roster of late, owing not only to the COVID-19 pandemic but also due to a period of internal struggle within the PN that culminated in the ousting of Adrian Delia as party leader last year.

In 2020, pandemic restrictions did not allow for any sort of mass event to be held and Independence Day came just four days before PN members voted for a new party leader - an election that Grech won.

One year prior, under Delia’s leadership, the party chose not to host a rally at the Granaries, opting instead to organise one in front of the party headquarters in Pietá.

It was only the second time that the rally was not held at the Granaries since 1982, with the other exception being in 2015 when the PN held its event in front of the then newly inaugurated parliament building in Valletta.