PN leader Bernard Grech has confronted Adrian Delia and Therese Comodini Cachia after the former was called out for grilling a journalist in court on Monday.

Delia questioned Lovin Malta editor Julian Bonnici at the witness stand during libel proceedings over a story claiming Delia had messaged Yorgen Fenech during a 2018 parliamentary debate about the businessman’s secret company 17 Black. Delia took over the questioning as his lawyer was indisposed.

Comodini Cachia said on Twitter that Delia's decision to question the editor of an online news portal during a court sitting was "surreal and in utterly poor taste".

This was not the first time Comodini Cachia hit out at former leader, having in the past accused him of embodying a leadership style that was “bullying, arrogant and deaf to what people want”.

Asked about the issue during a press conference, General Council president Mark Anthony Sammut told Times of Malta that Grech had met with both Delia and Comodini Cachia and "the case is closed".

"I am informed that the PN leader met with Comodini Cachia as well as with Delia and the case is closed," Sammut said.

A party spokesperson later clarified Grech did not set up meetings with the pair but discussed the matter over the phone.

He went on to add there is no "internal fighting" within the party but did not provide any additional information on what went on during the meetings between Grech and the two MPs.

The pair have often not seen eye to eye, with Comodini Cachia accusing Delia of wanting to divide the party upon becoming leader. She was also nominated by her fellow MPs to unseat Delia as the Opposition leader after he lost a number of votes of confidence in his leadership.