A series of "below-the-belt" comments in parliament by Opposition leader Bernard Grech about the US woman denied a termination in Malta has sparked outrage and calls for an apology.

Speaking in parliament on Wednesday during a debate on proposed amendments to the country's strict anti-abortion law, Grech appeared to mock Andrea Prudente, at one point using a play on words, saying the prime minister should be "prudenti (prudent)".

At one point, Grech appeared to also mock her, saying: "This pregnant American woman travelled more than 20 hours to celebrate her babymoon in Malta.

"I had never even heard of this baby moon...but there she was calling it a baby as well! She wanted an abortion, despite our doctors treating her well and in a prudent way," Grech said, again making use of 'prudenti'.

In June, Prudente was denied a request to terminate a non-viable pregnancy at 16 weeks. Maltese doctors could not treat her for fear that their intervention could terminate the pregnancy and make them liable to criminal action and imprisonment. She was then medically evacuated to Spain where she had an abortion after her health insurance deemed her situation life-threatening.

The 38-year-old and her husband Jay Weeldreyer had spoken out about their ordeal at the time, describing to Times of Malta, their heartbreak at finding out that their much-longed-for baby was going to die while on holiday in Gozo.

They said their emotional distress had been compounded by realising that they would have to wait for the body to naturally expel the foetus or for her to develop a life-threatening infection.

Jay Weeldreyer and Andrea Prudente at Mater Dei hospital. Photo: Family handout

Reacting on Facebook on Thursday, Prudente's lawyer Lara Dimitrijevic said there is "no hiding behind parliamentary privilege".

"Shame on you and the very least you can do, if you have a shred of human decency, is to apologise for your insensitivity and below-the-belt comments.

"Or, you can do as your previous leader shouted on numerous occassion: 'Barra'(out). You are not worth a seat in parliament," Dimitrijevic said.

Grech made the comments as parliament continued to debate the changes aimed at freeing doctors and pregnant women from the threat of criminal prosecution if a pregnancy is terminated when the mother's life or health are at serious risk.

Soon after his speech, many, notably Labour supporters, took to social media to express disgust at the remarks.

The Nationalist Party and the pro-life movement, which includes former president Marie Louise Coleiro Preca, 44 organisations and almost 80 academics, have opposed the legal changes proposed by the government.

Times of Malta has also reported that President George Vella had told close associates that he was prepared to resign if the changes were approved.