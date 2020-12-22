Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech and his wife Annemarie on Tuesday presented gifts to domestic abuse victims at Dar Merħba Bik in an initiative taken by the party’s women section - the Moviment Nisa Partit Nazzjonalista.

Grech said that everyone can be a victim of abuse so society has to work and educate more for abuse to never be accepted. Moreover, everyone had a duty to help.

Grech praised the work being done at the home and the people who worked there. Homes such as Dar Merħba Bik, he said, provided a means of sustenance and hope to people who would have suffered domestic violence and abuse. Such homes provided one with courage and strength to face problems and gain new hope.

The Grechs were welcomed at the home by the Good Shepherd Sisters Dar Merħba Bik Foundation director Sr Margaret Gonzi and head of services Elaine Pavia.

Besides Dar Merħba Bik, the foundation also manages Santa Bakhita home where abused women are assisted to regain independence and dignity.