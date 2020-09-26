Nearly half the eligible votes for the new Nationalist Party leader have already been cast after the second day of early voting.

The party's electoral commission said on Saturday evening that 48 per cent of those eligible to vote had already done so.

The party has 21,499 paid-up members who can vote in the race between incumbent Adrian Delia and Bernard Grech.

Ballot booths opened on Friday and Saturday and will now open again on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Votes will be counted on Saturday October 3, with a winner likely to be declared late that night.

Party members who intend to vote should take a voting letter sent to them by the party with them, along with their ID card or driving licence.

Members must wear a face mask when entering a voting station and will be submitted to a temperature check, the party has said.