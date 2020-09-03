Nationalist Party leadership contender Bernard Grech is calling for donations of up to €250 to finance the forthcoming campaign against incumbent Adrian Delia.

The crowdfunding initiative was launched on Thursday through a dedicated website and a sum in excess of €7,500 was raised within the first few hours.

While donors can opt to remain anonymous, Grech is pledging to publish a detailed breakdown of all the expenses once the campaign is over. Any unused funds will be donated to the party, he said.

In a brief message, the contender called for all those who have the Nationalist Party at heart and those who want a strong Opposition to make a donation.

The formal campaign, which is expected to be between two to three weeks, is yet to start as the PN statute forbids any official activities until the due diligence process is over. Though no date has yet been set for the election, the winner is likely to be known on October 3.

Last week, the electoral commission had to intervene following complaints that Adrian Delia was making use of party funds for political Facebook adverts. Though the sum involved was a modest €150, the commission ordered the immediate cessation of these adverts.