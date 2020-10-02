Two-thirds of the votes to select a new Nationalist Party leader were cast up until Thursday.

In a statement, the PN’s electoral commission said that 16 per cent of eligible party members cast their vote on Thursday. This means that so far, 67 per cent of the votes have been cast.

The party has 21,499 paid-up members who can vote in the race between incumbent Adrian Delia and Bernard Grech.

Ballot booths opened on Friday, Saturday, Wednesday and Thursday. They will remain open on Friday (today) and open again on Saturday. Votes will be counted on Saturday night, and a winner is likely to be declared late that night.

Voters are being urged to wear a face mask when entering a voting station, where they will be submitted to a temperature check.