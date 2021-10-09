The Nationalist Party has lost its majority in the Northern and Gozo regional councils in elections for the executive committee of the Local Councils Association.

The party failed in Gozo for the first time in its history, as independent candidate Samuel Azzopardi beat the PN's candidate Roberto Tabone by 49 votes to 20.

Azzopardi, the incumbent, had previously held the position under the PN banner, and had previously served as mayor of Victoria for the same party.

The PN also lost hold of the Northern region, with incumbent Anthony Mifsud losing out to PL candidate Clifford Galea Vella by 30 votes to 41.

This leaves the PN with a majority only in the Eastern region, where Anthony Chircop was confirmed in his post uncontested, while the PL holds four: Northern, Western, Port and Southern. Apart from Galea Vella's victory in the Northern region, PL candidates Sandro Azzopardi, Paul Farrugia and Jesmond Aquilina were confirmed in their respective posts uncontested.

The PL also claimed a majority in the regional general list, electing three candidates - Steven Axisa, Maximilian Zammit, and Stephen Sultana - to the PN's one, Charles Bonello.

Incumbent president of the Local Councils Association Mario Fava was confirmed in his role after running uncontested.