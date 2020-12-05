Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech laid flowers on the grave of murdered PN member Raymond Caruana on Friday, as the party marked 34 years since his unresolved killing.

Caruana was gunned down on December 5, 1986 when unknown assailants opened fire on a PN club in Gudja. Nobody has ever been charged with the crime.

“Raymond Caruana’s murder remains an open wound for his family and the PN family, and a stain on

all Maltese,” Grech said.

“As people and politicians, we must ensure that nobody misuses politics or political partisanship. This is the only way by which we can move forward as a united people,” he said.

Apart from laying flowers at Caruana’s grave in Gudja cemetery, Grech also attended a mass held in Caruana’s memory.