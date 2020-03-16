Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci and Pathology Department head Chris Barbara held a meeting with a delegation of the Nationalist Party on Monday where they explained the plan of action over the coronavirus outbreak.

The meeting with PN leader Adrian Delia, held at the PN Headquarters, was also attended by Health spokesman Stephen Spiteri and Family and Social Solidarity spokesman Claudio Grech.



Delia assured the health officials that the opposition was willing to do its part in this crisis as he thanked all the healthcare professionals who were at the frontline, despite the risk for their own well-being. He said the party was in continuous contact with social partners to understand their needs as well as those being faced by families.