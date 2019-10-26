Updated 4.30pm with EPP reaction

Alternattiva Demokratika has accused Nationalist Party MEPs Roberta Metsola and David Casa of joining forces with “far-right and neo-Nazis” to block a resolution calling for the EU to supoort search and rescue efforts in the Mediterranean.

The resolution, which was tabled by Spanish S&D member Juan Fernando López Aguilar, was rejected by just two votes on Thursday.

“Conservative EPP and right-wing liberal forces joined with the far-right and neo-nazis to vote against the resolution,” said AD spokesperson Mina Tolu.

“They chose to argue over small details and commas. In Europe the PN is embracing the rhetoric and policies of the far-right.”

As PN MEPs, Dr Metsola and Mr Casa form part of the EPP political grouping within the European Parliament.

Roberta Metsola (left) and David Casa (right).

The resolution tabled by Lopez Aguilar called for member states and the EU to “enhance proactive search and rescue operations” and to intensify efforts to create a more lasting mechanism by which asylum seekers could be saved and distributed.

It also sought to pressure member states into ensuring their ports were open to NGO sea rescue vessels.

It was scuppered by a coalition made up of the centre-right EPP, right-wing European Conservatives and far-right Identity and Democracy groupings, among others.

Those three political groupings tabled alternative resolutions to counter the one presented by Mr Aguilar. In the end, none of the resolutions passed.

AD spokesperson Tolu accused the two Maltese MEPs of voting “against a resolution that respects human rights, that would allow for more financial support for Member States, including Malta, to engage in Search and Rescue missions, and for fair and sustainable distribution mechanisms and tangible solidarity between all EU Member States”.

“Saving lives is not only an act of solidarity but a legal obligation under international law,” Tolu said.

In a statement, the EPP accused Alternattiva of attempting to deceive readers and insisted the centre-right grouping wanted search and rescue efforts in the Mediterranean to increase.

PN MEPs, it said, had always pushed for a holistic approach that ensures proper coordination of sea rescues and a migration policy that is fair with those in need of protection, firm with those who are not eligible and strong against the human traffickers that exploit the most vulnerable.