PN MEPs Roberta Metsola and David Casa have been unanimously elected as coordinators for the EPP Group in the Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs Committee and the Employment and Social Affairs Committee respectively. Both MEPs held these roles in the previous legislature.

Roberta Metsola’s position comes after she was chosen to lead negotiations on behalf of the EPP Group for the programme of priorities for the EU for the next five years.

“I am so pleased to have been elected and to have done so with all the support of my colleagues. It is an honour for me as someone representing Malta and Gozo to have been entrusted with this position. It means that I will be able to put a Maltese stamp on crucial European legislation over the next five years and will work hard to repay the faith shown in me by people in Malta and Gozo. We will continue to punch above our weight in Europe and continue to overcome Malta’s geographic realities," Dr Metsola said.

"The issues we deal with in this Committee are politically sensitive, emotive and are always at the top of citizens' concerns across our countries in Europe. Be it security, terrorism, migration, asylum, rule of law, citizenship, privacy, borders, civil liberties or fundamental rights, our citizens look to us for answers. It is within the ethos of the European People's Party that we can find the answers to the questions our voters are asking of us. We must be able to distinguish ourselves from the left and from the far right side of the house by providing answers that are balanced, studied and rooted in our value system,” she added.

Mr Casa will be leading the MEPs of his group on legislation regarding working conditions, social affairs and parental leave.

“It is an honour to be entrusted once again by my colleagues to lead the EPP Group in such an important area for citizens across Europe, including Malta, Mr Casa said.

"This area is always treated as a priority both by the EPP Group and by Partit Nazzjonalista, and I will continue to ensure that the right balance is found between the rights of employees as well as those of businesses.”

David Casa emphasised that the rights provided by the Work Life Balance Directive should be implemented as soon as possible to ensure that Maltese and Gozitan families benefit from new rights such as improved paternal and paternity leave, as well as the carer’s leave.

“When it comes to improving the quality of life of families and workers, we cannot afford to lose more time. During this legislature, we will continue to adopt new laws which will improve working conditions as well as to ensure that families spend enough time with each other,” said Mr Casa.