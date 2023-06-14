Energy Minister Miriam Dalli has a lot to answer for in relation to a windfarm scandal in Montengro involving her former boss Konrad Mizzi, the Nationalist Party said on Wednesday.

Dalli is politically responsible for Enemalta, which in 2015 paid more than €10 million to purchase the windfarm project - weeks after an associate of Yorgen Fenech's had bought it for just €2.9 million, via a company called Cifidex.

An internal report about the scandal-racked deal, published on Tuesday following a freedom of information battle by Times of Malta, confirmed that Mizzi, a friend of Fenech's who at the time served as Energy Minister, had introduced the project to Enemalta.

Dalli worked for Mizzi as a communications consultant at the time. She now serves as Energy Minister.

Although Dalli had assured parliament that Enemalta had cooperated with the review, the report reveals how law firm Mamo TCV, which drew it up, had limited information to work with.

E-mails from Enemalta’s board members were not available, as individual board members were not given an official e-mail address.

Enemalta told Mamo TCV that access to personal e-mail addresses “would not be possible” and that it was its practice that the contents of e-mail boxes would be “discarded” after six-months of an employee leaving.

The law firm was also unable to conduct any electronic searches on Enemalta’s computers.

The PN said in its statement that for two-and-a-half years, Dalli did her utmost to hide the report.

And she was still covering for Mizzi when refusing to be transparent about the sector that is mired in scandals, the PN said.