The Nationalist Party has presented a motion in parliament calling for the rejection of intolerance and racism.

The party said in a statement that in view of what was going on in the world, with acts of intolerance, xenophobia and racism taking place, it felt legislative and educational action was needed to control the problem and eradicate it.

It expressed concern at the wave of racism that had overshadowed the Euro 2020 final on Sunday when racist abuse on social media was directed at a number of England players after their defeat to Italy.

Malta, the PN said, was a democratic state and its MPs had the duty to ensure its protection through legislative action.