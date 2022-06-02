Opposition spokesperson for Education Justin Schembri has challenged Education Minister Clifton Grima to spend some time in classrooms that do not have air conditioning, saying that most state schools are not equipped with it.

In a Facebook post, Schembri said that despite repeated promises from the government to do so, most state schools are not equipped with air conditioning. This issue becomes more urgent as temperatures continue to crawl higher during the summer months.

“A lot of classrooms are crowded and intolerable and we are literally showing that we are not interested in the wellbeing of our children,” he said.

“These are the same classrooms in which children will be sitting for their exams during the coming days.”

Schembri questioned how Malta could have one of the highest comparative spends on education in Europe and not invest in classroom infrastructure.

“I challenge the Prime Minister and the Education Minister to go and spend at least a few lessons in these conditions so that they can try to understand.”

Temperatures soared over 30°C during the first week of June, with the mercury expected to rise to 35°C on Sunday and Monday.

Statistics obtained by Times of Malta last year showed that almost three-quarters of state schools were not equipped with air conditioners, with only 31 of 112 schools having air conditioning at the time.

Questions have been sent to the Education Ministry.