Nationalist Party MP Frederick Azzopardi has been brought back to Malta by air ambulance and is now receiving treatment at Mater Dei Hospital, Speaker Anglu Farrugia said in a statement.

Mr Azzopardi was hospitalised on Sunday after falling ill on Sunday in Morocco.

The Gozitan MP formed part of a Maltese delegation for the autumn session of the parliamentary assembly of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), which met in Marrakech.

Dr Farrugia thanked the medical authorities and the staff of the House for their assistance. He wished Mr Azzopardi a speedy recovery.