Opposition MP Ivan Bartolo on Wednesday said he had asked the police to investigate homophobic comments made by "trolls on social media".

Speaking during parliament’s adjournment, a visibly emotional Bartolo said he had received a barrage of hurtful comments, including homophobic slurs, beneath an article on the Labour Party's ONE media platform.

The comments were made by people who appeared to be using fake social media profiles.

Bartolo said he would not let the comments stop him from speaking up against abuse.

“How can I remain silent in the face of those who put people in precarious employment? Or against other forms of abuse?” He asked.

Bartolo said these "trolls" who were criticising him had no interest in seeing the country improve.

“These people tapping behind their laptop screen, are the type of people who have never done anything for our country,” he said.

Quoting popular Brazilian author Paulo Coelho, Bartolo closed his speech saying these unfair critics were “haters”.

“Haters don’t hate us they hate themselves because we are a reflection of what they wish to be,” he said.