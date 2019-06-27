Updated 4.55pm

An MP has suggested that authorities have been advised to cap the number of cars on roads as a way of reducing traffic congestion.

The Nationalist Party’s transport spokesman, Toni Bezzina, said that “studies reaching the government” have suggested withdrawing driving licences or capping the number of cars on roads, rather than investing in alternative means of transport, as a way of solving Malta’s traffic problems.

Lovin Malta earlier this week ran a feature based on a Masters dissertation submitted by Luqa’s deputy mayor, in which he posited the idea of capping licensed cars at 200,000 and creating a market for car licences.

Kearon Bruno clarified on Sunday that although he would be presenting the results of his research to the government, the study was "not a policy paper awaiting implementation".

"This study was by no means undertaken to serve as a policy proposal to Government, but to provide policymakers with an indication of the overall costs associated with capping private vehicle use," he said.

There are currently just over 300,000 licensed cars on local roads.

Mr Bezzina linked the alleged studies’ recommendations to the government’s growth policies, saying that many foreign workers who were moving to Malta were resorting to buying cars to get around.

“In a nutshell, Maltese and Gozitan drivers will pay the price for the government’s policy of increasing the country’s population,” Mr Bezzina said in a statement.

“It is clear that people are not being served by public transport, despite it costing €30 million a year in subsidies,” he said, adding that the PN wanted the government to invest in a mass transport system that would reduce Malta’s dependency on cars.

'Many people would happily trade in their licence'

Mr Bruno clarified that his study - which he acknowledged was "controversial" - was aimed at calculating the value that people attribute to their right to drive and the hypothetical revenue or expenditure of a scheme to trade in licences.

"Contrary to what most people might perceive, there were, in fact, a high number of individuals who were willing to trade in or buy license plates if such scheme were to be introduced locally," he said, noting that older people and those who used their licences infrequently were the most interested.

"I’m also aware of a number of limitations that are present, which include: income inequality, possible repercussions in terms of economic growth, what to do with the second-hand car dealers, the administrative hurdles in implementing such scheme, and more.

"Like many other studies, the point of this thesis was not for it to be implemented straight away, but it can serve as a means and a pilot for further studies."

Capping cars not in the government's plans

In a statement, the Labour Party said limits on the use of private cars were not, and had never been, on the government's agenda.

"It is evident that the government's plan to address traffic challenges is to carry out a record investment in the country's infrastructure. [The government] has carried out work that was never done in 25 years of Nationalist governments," the PL said.

"It has also unprecedented measures including free public transport for thousands of people.