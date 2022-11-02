The father of Public Works and Planning Minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi served as the "go-to guy" for architects wanting to influence the decision of the Cultural Heritage Advisory Committee, PN MP Julie Zahra said in parliament.

Speaking on Wednesday evening, she said that up until a few weeks ago, the minister's father, Joe Zrinzo, served on the committee and was the "go-to guy" for several architects wanting to influence the recommendations by the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage.

According to Zahra, Zrinzo had served on the committee "up until a few weeks ago". Zrinzo Azzopardi was appointed planning minister after the March election.

The committee, set up in 2016, advises the superintendence when it comes to issuing recommendations on planning applications.

The government, Zahra said, appointed people who were "insiders" and not on the basis of their qualifications. This, she insisted, was disrespectful to the institutions.