PN MP Beppe Fenech Adami proposed to rename the street next to the Russian embassy in memory of Kremlin foe Alexei Navalny, who died in prison last week.

Navalny, a fierce critic of Russian president Vladimir Putin, died in mysterious circumstances last Friday in a Siberian penal colony north of the Arctic Circle.

During Tuesday’s plenary session, Fenech Adam, the foreign affairs shadow minister, suggested that Triq I-Ciefa, which is beside the Russian mission’s main entrance and on the street of the embassy’s visa and consular section, be renamed for Navalny.

“Let us not be fooled; Putin’s hand was behind Navalny’s death. Navalny loved Russia, but more importantly, he loved liberty,” Fenech Adami said.

Parliament also held a minute’s silence in honour of the Russian opposition leader.

To change a street name, local councils need to recommend the new name to the Electoral Office’s Street Naming Committee.

Triq Ic-Ciefa in Kappara. Photo: Google Maps

San Ġwann mayor Trevor Fenech said the council has not been contacted on the suggested. Once formally asked, the council can discuss the proposal.

This is not the first time there have been efforts to change the name of the streets near the Russian embassy.

In 2022, during the early days of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, an online campaign suggested renaming the Kappara embassy road to Ukraine Street.

Fenech Adami's proposal comes a day after activists convened outside the entrance of the Russian Embassy to pay tribute to Navalny.

But the flowers, candles and photos laid outside the embassy were cleared minutes after the activists left.