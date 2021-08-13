PN MP and former Mellieħa mayor Robert Cutajar is calling on the local council to water the village's trees following a dry summer.

Earlier this week Cutajar noticed that several trees at the Selmun Family Park had died, so he commissioned a water bowser to try to save the remaining plants.

Together with councillor Gabriel Micallef he managed to water around 30 of the park's 200 trees.

He is urging the local council to take care of the park's trees and facilities, which have been left to deteriorate over the past few years.

Cutajar's initiative follows a similar one by Mgarr councillors Paul and Wistin Vella who took it upon themselves to water 23 tumolo of tinder-dry woodland in their locality, possibly saving it from destruction.

Photo: Robert Cutajar Photo: Robert Cutajar Photo: Robert Cutajar Photo: Robert Cutajar Photo: Robert Cutajar Photo: Robert Cutajar Photo: Robert Cutajar